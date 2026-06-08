Cutters Begin Historic Series with Mexico Friday

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







The Williamsport Crosscutters will rebrand as Los Cadejos for a historic series June 12-14 against the Mexican Jr. National Team at Journey Bank Ballpark.

The games are part of the MLB Draft League's International Series as the Canadian and Mexican Jr. National Teams tour the league. All games in the International Series will count in the league standings.

As part of the special series, the Cutters will transform to Los Cadejos as they take on a new identity based on Mexican folklore. Deep within the shadows of the forest, the legend of Los Cadejos comes to life- two mystical dog-like guardian spirits said to roam the night. One dark, one light, they protect those who travel through the woods, guiding them safely beneath a moonlit canopy.

Rooted in this folklore, and inspired by the Crosscutters connection to the forest, this new identity reimagines these legendary protectors as guardians of the ballpark-watching over the game, the teams, and every fan who enters the stadium. For three nights, Journey Bank Ballpark will become their domain. Special limited-edition Los Cadejos merchandise will be available in the Sawmill Team Store while supplies last.

The series will be part of a Mexican Heritage Weekend at the ballpark featuring Mexican music, food and drink sponsored by Modelo and 93.3 WBZD.

"The International Series weekend is going to be special and historic," said Cutters Vice President of Marketing, Gabe Sinicropi. "We are honored to welcome the Mexican Jr. National team for what will prove to be an exciting series of baseball and culture. Historically, it marks the first time that an international team has played at Bowman Field in its 100-year history."

Authentic Mexican food specialties will be available at the ballpark during the weekend provided by Williamsport's Tacoloc as well as drink specials including Modelo beer.

The full promotional lineup for the weekend includes;

Friday June 12 vs. Mexico - 6:35pm

Los Cadejos Cheer Stick Giveaway. Presented by Modelo & 93.3 WBZD The first 1,000 fans get an LED cheer stick to cheer on Los Cadejos

Muncy-Hughesville Night/Northern Tier Night/Sullivan County Night.

Pick up complimentary ticket vouchers, while they last, at participating sponsors in the Muncy-Hughesville, Northern Tier & Sullivan County areas

First Responders Friday. Presented by Phase 2 Vehicle Specialties. Two free Stadium Reserved tickets for any first responders. Offer valid in-person at box office on game day only.

Saturday, June 13 vs. Mexico - 6:35pm

Los Cadejos Cheer Stick Giveaway. Presented by Modelo & 93.3 WBZD. The first 1,000 fans get an LED cheer stick to cheer on Los Cadejos.

Post-Game Fireworks. Presented by Modelo, Pepsi, UPMC & 93.3 WBZD along with ZY Pyrotechnics.

Sunday, June 14 vs. Mexico - 4:05pm

Baseball Bingo. Presented by Shop-Vac. 10 fans will win a prize from Shop-Vac. Free to play for all adults 18+.

Kids Run the Bases. Presented by Seneca Resources. After the game, all kids 12 and under get to run the bases.

Tickets for the International Series start at just $8 and are available online at crosscutters.com, at the Cutters box office at Journey Bank Ballpark or by calling the Cutters Hotline at 570.326.3389. Join us as we celebrate heritage, community, and the universal language of baseball for one unforgettable weekend June 12-14.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 8, 2026

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