Scrappers Are Back at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on June 9-14

Published on June 8, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Tuesday, June 9 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Physicians Ambulance. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's First Responders Night with vehicles displays. It's Howland Community Day presented by Capriotti's Sandwich Shop.

Wednesday, June 10 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 11:05 AM It's a Scrappers DAY GAME! Seniors visit with 40+ Senior Fair vendors presented by Comfort Keepers. Enjoy basket raffles and baseball bingo. It's also Military Appreciation Day presented by Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Day presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Thursday, June 11 vs. Williamsport Crosscutters @ 7:05 PM The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Grassmen tonight! The Scrappers will be wearing specialty jerseys presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting Cadence Care Network. Grassmen merchandise is available in the Team Shop or at mvscrappers.com. It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103 & K105. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. It's Alzheimer's Association Night.

Friday, June 12 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:17 PM It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). It's Princess & Superheroes Night presented by Once Upon a Child - Niles. Princesses and Superheroes will entertain throughout the Scrappers game! A special Story Time and VIP Character Dinner package is also available from 5:30-6:30pm! Purchase in advance at mvscrappers.com. Be sure to stick around after the game for post-game fireworks presented by Morgan Engineering, 21 WFMJ and WBCB.

Saturday, June 13 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM It's a Crayola youth jersey giveaway presented by Armstrong to the first 750 kids 12 & under. It's also Autism Awareness Night presented by The Rich Center for Autism. It's Crayola Family Day with team specialty jerseys presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting The Rich Center for Autism. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. There will be Crayola themed kids activities in the main concourse. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, June 14 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 2:05 PM It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food items for the Second Harvest Food Bank or new children's books for Akron Children's and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Tickets for A's presented by Ohio's 529 Plan, College Advantage. Students can present their report cards at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office to receive a free General Admission ticket for every A. (Equivalent grade markings will also be accepted). It's Youth League Day presented by Dick's Sporting Goods - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from June 8, 2026

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