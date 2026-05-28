Scrappers Opening Homestand at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood June 2-4

Published on May 28, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Vs. State College Spikes

Tuesday, June 2 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Opening Night at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood! Be sure to get here early for a live pre-game performance by The Suns of Beaches band starting at 5pm. The first 1,000 adults 18+ will receive a Margaritaville t-shirt courtesy of Ohio Lottery. The first 250 adults in the ballpark will receive an Ohio Lottery seat cushion. The A to Z Dependable Services Main Gates will open at 5pm. Specialty Team Margaritaville Jerseys are presented by Foxconn with jersey proceeds benefiting Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley. Bid at livesource.com or at the game. It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by Physicians Ambulance. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. Have a non-winning Ohio Lottery ticket? Bring it to the Chevy All Stars Box Office to receive a buy one get one free ticket to the game. Be sure to stick around after the game for the biggest fireworks show of the season presented by Meijer, SERVPRO, 21 WFMJ and WBCB with fireworks courtesy of Phantom Fireworks.

Wednesday, June 3 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2026 Scrappers magnet schedule courtesy of Joe Dickey Electric. It's Wellness Night presented by NovaCare Rehabilitation. It's also Military Appreciation Night presented by Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Thursday, June 4 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's the first BUCK NIGHT of the season presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103 & K105. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long. It's Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night presented by the Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition. K-12 students and their parents can get a unique look into the world of STEM education and opportunities for careers at leading organizations in the Valley with interactive, hands-on exhibits, 3D animations, robotics, virtual reality, and more!

The Scrappers 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 28, 2026

Scrappers Opening Homestand at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood June 2-4 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers

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