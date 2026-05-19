Scrappers Release 2026 Promotional Schedule

Published on May 19, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are proud to announce a jam-packed promotional schedule for the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood. Promotional highlights include nine post-game fireworks shows, eight giveaways, nine specialty jersey nights, seven Buck Nights and a drone-fireworks show. The giveaways include: four bobbleheads - Ernie Clement Bobblehead (Impression Media & 21 WFMJ) on June 20, Jose Ramirez Bobblehead Baseball Card (Eastwood Mall & 21 WFMJ) on July 18, Scrappy Elf Bobblehead (7 17 Credit Union & 21 WFMJ) on July 25 and Looney Tunes Bugs Bunny Bobblehead (Abilities Unite Foundation of the Mahoning Valley & 21 WFMJ) on August 8. Additional giveaways include: Margaritaville shirt giveaway (Ohio Lottery) on Opening Day, June 2, magnet schedule giveaway (Joe Dickey Electric) on June 3, Crayola youth jersey giveaway (Armstrong) on June 13, and a Scrappers hat giveaway (ForeverLawn) on August 23.

The Scrappers will wear specialty themed jerseys at nine games that will be auctioned off to benefit local charities. The jersey nights include the following:

June 2 - Margaritaville Night jersey (Foxconn) with proceeds to Habitat for Humanity Mahoning Valley. Gates open at 5pm with the Suns of Beaches Band performing from 5-6:30pm.

June 11 - Mahoning Valley Grassmen Night jersey (Foxconn) with proceeds to Cadence Care Network.

June 13 - Crayola Family Night jersey (Foxconn) with proceeds to The Rich Center for Autism.

June 30 - The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Peppers in Oil (Italian Food Trail - Trumbull County Tourism & 21 WFMJ) with proceeds to the Youngstown Blue Coats. Fans can taste and cast their vote for the best Peppers in Oil in the Valley!

July 4 - America 250 Night jerseys with proceeds to the Rotary Club of Warren.

July 14 - The Scrappers become the Mahoning Valley Cookie Tables (Foxconn & 21 WFMJ) with proceeds to Goodwill Industries. Taste and vote for your favorite cookie!

July 25 - Christmas in July - Elf Night jersey with proceeds to Salvation Army. Special appearances by the Kringles and the Clauses.

July 31 - Star Wars Night - jerseys proceeds to Flying High. Star Wars themed fireworks will follow the game.

August 9 - Looney Tunes Night (Foxconn) with jersey proceeds to the Abilities Unite Foundation of the Mahoning Valley.

Additional promotional highlights include:

June 4 - Advanced Manufacturing and Engineering Night (Mahoning Valley Manufacturers Coalition)

June 10 - Scrappers Day game at 11am with Senior Fair (Comfort Keepers)

June 12 - Princess & Superhero Night (Once Upon a Child - Niles)

June 19-20 - International Series - Scrappers take on Canada 18U National team as part of the Canada Series (Flying High, Inc.)

June 21 - Fathers Day picnic package with catch on the field & post-game team autograph session.

July 17 - Financial Wellness Night (7 17 Credit Union) with complimentary tickets, hot dog & drink and the first ever post-game drone-fireworks show. Tickets available starting May 26.

July 24 - Celebrity appearance by former Cleveland Indians All Star Kenny Lofton

July 30 - Pittsburgh Pirates Night with Pirate Parrot and Pierogies (Tribune Chronicle)

August 9 - Bobblemania (Impression Media), buy & trade with a collection of the area's largest bobblehead dealers

August 23 - Bark in the Park (ForeverLawn and Animal Drone Rescue)

A full promotional schedule can be found at mvscrappers.com. The Scrappers weekly promotions for the 2026 season include:

Tuesdays

Hometown Heroes Nights (Physicians Ambulance & 33 WYTV) - All first responders and healthcare workers can present their ID's or badges for two free Upper Box seat tickets.

Wednesdays

Military Appreciation Nights (Ohio Lottery & 33 WYTV) - Show a Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office for two free Upper box seat tickets.

$2 Pizza Slice Night (Pizza Joe's) - Purchase at the main concession stands throughout the game.

Thursdays

Buck Nights (The Valley's Honda Dealers & Y103 & K105) are back! Fans can enjoy $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs, fountain drinks and $2 12 oz. domestic beers at seven Buck Nights this season.

Fridays

Fireworks following every Friday home game (21 WFMJ & WBCB).

June 2 Margaritaville Night themed (Meijer, SERVPRO & Phantom Fireworks), June 12 (Morgan Engineering), June 19 (Bortnick Tractor Sales), July 4 Patriotic themed (Flynn's Tire & Auto Center, Rotary Club of Warren), July 17 Drone and Fireworks (7 17 Credit Union), July 24 (Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles), July 31 Star Wars themed (Hot Dog Wally), August 7 (Farmers National Bank), and August 28 (Huntington).

Sundays

Every Sunday Matters (Foxconn & 21 WFMJ) - Bring a donation of non-perishable food items for a free General Admission ticket.

Youth League Day (Dick's Sporting Goods) - Kids wear your youth league jersey for a free Upper Box seat ticket.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets are available online at www.mvscrappers.com, by calling 330-505-0000 or at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office at 7 17 Credit Union at Eastwood Field. Single game ticket prices start at $7. Get your tickets in advance as ticket prices increase $1 on the day of the game.

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.