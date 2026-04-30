Scrappers Announce Hiring Event with Open Interviews on Thursday, May 7th from 3-6pm

Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will host a Hiring Event on Thursday, May 7 th for game day positions. Game day employees and entertainers are wanted to join our team! The Hiring Event will run from 3pm-6pm at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood. The Scrappers are hiring for the following positions:

Box Office Ticket Sellers

Concessions (cooks, cashiers, runners)

Fun Zone

Maintenance

Mascots

Merchandise

Music

PA Announcer

Parking

Promotions Crew

Suite & Diamond Club Servers

Ushers and Ticket Takers

50/50 Sellers

Game day positions offer perks including a flexible, fun summer job at the ballpark, game tickets, employee of the month incentives, and merchandise discounts. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to arriving, bring two forms of identification, and should enter through the A to Z Dependable Services main gate entrance. Applications are available at mvscrappers.com. For more information about the Hiring Event, contact the Scrappers at 330-505-0000 or info@mvscrappers.com.

The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 30, 2026

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