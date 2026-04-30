Scrappers Announce Hiring Event with Open Interviews on Thursday, May 7th from 3-6pm
Published on April 30, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)
Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release
Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will host a Hiring Event on Thursday, May 7 th for game day positions. Game day employees and entertainers are wanted to join our team! The Hiring Event will run from 3pm-6pm at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood. The Scrappers are hiring for the following positions:
Box Office Ticket Sellers
Concessions (cooks, cashiers, runners)
Fun Zone
Maintenance
Mascots
Merchandise
Music
PA Announcer
Parking
Promotions Crew
Suite & Diamond Club Servers
Ushers and Ticket Takers
50/50 Sellers
Game day positions offer perks including a flexible, fun summer job at the ballpark, game tickets, employee of the month incentives, and merchandise discounts. Job seekers are encouraged to fill out an application prior to arriving, bring two forms of identification, and should enter through the A to Z Dependable Services main gate entrance. Applications are available at mvscrappers.com. For more information about the Hiring Event, contact the Scrappers at 330-505-0000 or info@mvscrappers.com.
The 2026 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.
Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 30, 2026
- Scrappers Announce Hiring Event with Open Interviews on Thursday, May 7th from 3-6pm - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
- Cutters Announce 2026 Promotions - Williamsport Crosscutters
- Wrestling Under the Stars Returns to 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Saturday, July 11 - Mahoning Valley Scrappers
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