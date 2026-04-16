Mahoning Valley Scrappers to Host Cleveland Legend, Kenny Lofton on Friday, July 24

Published on April 16, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are excited to announce that former Cleveland Indians All-Star Kenny Lofton will make a special appearance at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Friday, July 24. The night will be highlighted by a postgame fireworks show presented by Fairfield Inn Warren-Niles, 21 WFMJ & WBCB, creating an unforgettable experience for fans of all ages. First pitch is scheduled for 7:17 PM, with gates opening at 6:00 PM.

One of the most electrifying players in Cleveland baseball history, Lofton was a key contributor to multiple playoff teams throughout the 1990s. Known for his speed, defense, and ability to get on base, he remains a fan favorite across Northeast Ohio.

To guarantee time with Lofton, fans will have the exclusive opportunity to purchase a VIP Meet & Greet Package for $50 per person. This limited package includes:

Access to a meet and greet with Kenny Lofton

One (1) autographed branded 8 x 10 photo

One (1) Lower Box ticket to the July 24 game

$20 loaded value, valid for in-stadium concessions or merchandise

Tickets for the Kenny Lofton appearance, including VIP packages, are available now at mvscrappers.com. Lofton will also be available for a general autograph session of one hour. The general time session is subject to time limits and is not guaranteed. Lofton will solely sign one branded photo card per fan, provided by team, during each session.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from April 16, 2026

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