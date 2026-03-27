Scrappers Egg Hunt on April 2nd Location Changed to Eastwood Event Centre at Eastwood Mall Complex - Tickets Are Sold Out

Published on March 27, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







NILES, OH - The Scrappers Egg Hunt on Thursday, April 2nd will now take place at the Eastwood Event Centre at the Eastwood Mall Complex. The Egg Hunt is presented by Dave & Buster's with partner sponsor Continuing Healthcare Solutions. Tickets are sold out and will not be available to purchase on the day of the event. Doors will open at 5:00pm with the first egg hunt to start at 6:00pm. Guests can park at the Eastwood Mall Complex and use the entrance doors located near the Residence Inn by Marriott.

The Egg Hunt will feature three age groups: 1-4, 5-8 and 9-12. There will be a variety of activities for children including photos with the Easter Bunny and Scrappy, face painting, balloon twisting and more.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League, joining the Aberdeen Ironbirds, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters. The Scrappers are set to open the 2026 season at 7 17 Credit Union Field at Eastwood on Tuesday, June 2nd against the State College Spikes. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are available now. For more information, visit www.mvscrappers.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 27, 2026

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