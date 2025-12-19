Mahoning Valley Scrappers Announce Expanded Partnership with Ohio 529, CollegeAdvantage to Support Youth Education Initiatives

NILES, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers have extended and expanded their partnership with Ohio 529, CollegeAdvantage to support educational opportunities for children, teachers and families throughout the region. Through this collaboration, Ohio 529, CollegeAdvantage will bring two new Scrappers' innovative education programs, including Scrappy's Reading Club and the Weather Education Day at Eastwood Field helping to foster literacy, STEM learning, and curiosity in and out of the classroom.

Scrappy's Reading Club is a free, fun, goal-oriented literacy initiative designed to motivate students from Pre-K through 8th grade to develop and maintain a habit of reading. Participants are encouraged to read books and achieve individual reading goals; once students complete their reading milestones, they earn free tickets to a Scrappers home game and families can access discounted tickets, turning reading success into a celebration with a day at the ballpark. The program provides all participating schools with the materials they need to get started, making it easy and engaging for teachers, parents, and students alike. Registration for Scrappy's Reading Club is open now.

Weather Education Day brings science to life through an interactive field trip experience at Eastwood Field on Tuesday, May 12. Designed to blend classroom learning with hands-on exploration, students will examine how weather impacts baseball and everyday life including wind, temperature, and ball trajectory as well as learn about sun safety, severe weather preparedness, and weather patterns. Hosted in partnership with 21 WFMJ, this standalone educational event offers engaging demonstrations and take-home activities that enhance STEM curriculum learning in an unforgettable setting.

"We are thrilled to partner with Ohio 529, CollegeAdvantage, to expand our educational reach in the community," said Heather Sahli, General Manager of the Mahoning Valley Scrappers. "These programs resonate with our mission to support students' academic growth while bringing families and schools together at Eastwood Field for meaningful learning experiences."

The Scrappers are also hosting the YSU School Day game on Friday, May 8 at Eastwood Field at 11:00am. Teachers, students and chaperones can enjoy the day for just $8 per person which includes lunch. It's the perfect blend of education and excitement giving students a memorable field trip while reinforcing core academic skills.

For more information about Scrappy's Reading Club, Weather Education Day, or YSU School Day Game, email George Kirby, Community Relations Manager or visit here for registration information.

