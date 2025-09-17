Scrappers Trick Or Treat at Eastwood Field on October 22nd

Niles, Ohio - The Scrappers are excited to announce the twenty-seventh annual Trick or Treat at Eastwood Field presented by Once Upon A Child - Niles with media partners 21 WFMJ and WBCB. The event will take place Wednesday, October 22nd from 6:00pm to 8:00pm with October 23rd as a rain date. Trick or Treat at Eastwood Field is a fun and safe way to celebrate Halloween for children ages 12 and under.

Ticket quantities are limited and are available on a first come, first served basis. Children and adults will require a ticket. Tickets are $1.00 each and are available starting Monday, September 22nd at 10:00am at the Scrappers Team Office located at Eastwood Field. Additionally, anyone that donates non-perishable food items at the Trick or Treat event for Feed Our Valley will receive a free general admission Scrappers ticket valid during the 2026 season.

Back for the 2025 Trick or Treat event is the "Fast Pass". The "Fast Pass" is only available for the first 100 kids. Not only does the "Fast Pass" include admission for one child and two adults, it also allows you to skip the line and enter at 5:45pm for o nly $10.00. Those that purchase the "Fast Pass" will receive a wristband.

The Scrappers are looking for area businesses to participate in our Trick or Treat event. Each business will receive a table space at Eastwood Field. This is a community event and a great way to promote your business to the public. Early reservations are encouraged as space is limited. Vendor space can be reserved ONLINE HERE. Contact Bri Masirovits for complete details at 330-505-0000 or bmasirovits@mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League. The Scrappers join the Frederick Keys, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears and the Williamsport Crosscutters. Stay tuned for more information on our 2026 ticket packages and schedule at www.mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.







