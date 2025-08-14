Scrappers Will Change Their Name to the Mahoning Valley Mugunghwas for One Game Only on Thursday, August 21st

Niles, Ohio - The Mahoning Valley Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Mugunghwas for one game only on Thursday, August 21st, presented by Ultium Cells. The team will wear special Korean Baseball Organization (KBO) inspired jerseys and hats featuring the mugunghwa which is South Korea's national flower. The flower represents resiliency and perseverance, which aligns very closely to the Mahoning Valley. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com with proceeds to the Warren Robotics Boosters. Hats and t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Team Shop at Eastwood Field. There will be traditional Korean Pork Belly Fried Rice and traditional Kimchi Cucumber available for purchase.

Two players from the KBO are on the Scrappers' second half roster. Min-seong Jeong (RHP) and Seung-jun Cha (INF) both previously played for the Samsung Lions of the KBO. This is the second season that the MLB Draft League (Scrappers) and the Korean Baseball Organization have partnered for such an opportunity.

"Ultium Cells is proud to once again partner with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers," said Kee Eun, President and CEO of Ultium Cells. "As family of the community, we look forward to being part of a memorable event that brings together culture, community, and entertainment while supporting STEM education."

August 21st is also a Buck Night presented by the Valley's Honda Dealers with $1 General Admission tickets, hot dogs, 12 oz. soft drinks and $2 domestic beers. The A to Z Dependable Services main gate will open at 6pm. First pitch is at 7:05pm. Tickets for the August 21st game are on sale now at the Chevy All-Stars Box Office and at mvscrappers.com.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. To purchase tickets, visit mvscrappers.com.







