Keys Earn Series Win over Scrappers in Sudden Death

Published on August 14, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys secured their fifth sudden death win and a series win against the Mahoning Valley Scrappers Thursday night, winning the sudden death tiebreaker 2-2 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys rallied for their second walk-off win in as many nights over Mahoning Valley as Irvin Escobar (Bethune-Cookman) hit a game-winning pinch-hit RBI single in the tiebreaker to give Frederick back-to-back wins at home.

Following each side going scoreless in the first to begin the series finale, a solo homer for Mahoning Valley gave the visitors an early 1-0 lead through the first two innings of play.

After both sides went off the board in the third, Esteban Rodriguez (Richmond) got a scoreless frame in the bottom of the fourth, keeping his team down by only one heading into the fifth in the Key City.

Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) tied the game with one swing in the bottom of the fifth with a solo homer, evening the score at one apiece going into the sixth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Ethan Ott (New Mexico) handed the Keys the 2-1 lead in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI single, handing the home team their first lead of the night at 2-1 entering the seventh Thursday night.

Davis Smith (Georgia Southern) went on to throw a scoreless top of the seventh, keeping his team out in front by one approaching the eighth in Frederick.

After the Keys and Scrappers went scoreless in the eighth, an RBI single by Mahoning Valley tied the score at two apiece in the top of the ninth, and the Keys went off the board in the bottom of the frame to force sudden death in the series finale.

That set the stage for Escobar, who sent a line drive into right-center field to send Cam Pittman (Virginia Tech) home from second, giving the Keys their fifth sudden death victory of the season and the series win over the Scrappers.

The Keys continue the six-game homestand Friday night with a three-game series against the Williamsport Crosscutters, with first pitch for game one set for 7 p.m. at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Friday's game represents Art in the Park night with a jersey auction benefiting the Frederick Arts Council. There will also be Paint at the Park presented by Abrakadoodle and postgame fireworks.







The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.