Keys Announce 2026 Home Schedule for High-A Affiliated Baseball

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







The Frederick Keys are returning to affiliated baseball starting in the 2026 season as the High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. After five seasons as a founding member of the MLB Draft League, the Frederick Keys will now compete in the South Atlantic League.

The 2026 campaign features 66 home games, promising a season packed with America's pastime, family fun, marquee matchups, and community celebrations.

About the South Atlantic League:

Beginning in 2026, the Keys will play in the North Division of the South Atlantic League, one of three High-A affiliated baseball leagues in Major League Baseball. The South Atlantic League is separated into two divisions:

North Division Teams: Brooklyn Cyclones (New York Mets), Greensboro Grasshoppers (Pittsburgh Pirates), the Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees), the Jersey Shore BlueClaws (Philadelphia Phillies), the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals), and the Frederick Keys (Baltimore Orioles).

South Division Teams: Asheville Tourists (Houston Astros), the Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays), the Greenville Drive (Boston Red Sox), the Hub City Spartanburgers (Texas Rangers), the Rome Emperors (Atlanta Braves), and the Winston-Salem Dash (Chicago White Sox).

The season is split into two halves with the first half starting on April 3 and ending July 12, and the second half starting on July 17 and ending on September 6. The top team from each division and each half will advance to the Divisional Playoffs.

"Frederick has been waiting for this, and we're ready. The Keys' return to affiliated baseball brings new energy to the ballpark and to the city. Our fans deserve a season like this- big crowds, great baseball, and memories that will last well beyond 2026," said Slater Fuchs, General Manager of the Frederick Keys.

2026 Season Highlights

Opening Day: The 2026 season begins on the road against the Spartanburgers on Friday, April 3.

Home Opener: The Frederick Keys will return home after their first nine games on the road to play for the first time at the newly renovated Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Tuesday, April 14 for an action-packed 12-game homestand starting with the Hudson Valley Renegades (New York Yankees) and closing out with the Wilmington Blue Rocks (Washington Nationals).

Mother's Day Game: Celebrate mom on May 10th (Jersey Shore BlueClaws) for Mother's Day and dad on June 21st (Hub City Spartanburgers) for Father's Day at Nymeo Field.

Independence Day Extravaganza: Celebrate America's 250th birthday with fireworks and festivities during a massive 12-game home stand from June 30 to July 12

Final Stretch: The Keys wrap up the season at home against the Asheville Tourists for the first time in 2026, August 25 - August 30, before heading on the road for the final six games of the season.

Ticket Plans and Group Information

Don't miss any of the excitement in 2026! Place your deposit now to secure priority access for group outings, ticket packages, and season tickets before they go on sale to the general public.

Want to learn more about our ticket plans and take advantage of our amazing early bird deals? Fill out our interest form and a ticket team member will be in touch.

Squeeze in the last bit of summer with our final seven game home stand starting Thursday, August 28th at 7pm. We will also light up the sky all weekend long with our last three firework shows of the season. Visit FrederickKeys.com or call 301-815-9939 to grab your tickets now.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 26, 2025

Keys Announce 2026 Home Schedule for High-A Affiliated Baseball - Frederick Keys

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.