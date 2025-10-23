Frederick Keys Unveil Refreshed Brand Ahead of 2026 Return to Affiliated Baseball

New Frederick Keys primary logo

FREDERICK, MD (October 23, 2025) - The Frederick Keys, the newly announced High-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, today unveiled a refreshed brand identity as the team prepares for its return to affiliated baseball in 2026. While the logos have been updated, they proudly pay homage to the Orioles' iconic wordmark and the team's signature orange and black color palette.

The updated logo suite includes:

The "Keys" script wordmark - A refreshed, stylized mark that honors the team's legacy while echoing the Baltimore Orioles' iconic typography, reinforcing the connection between the two clubs.

The "Frederick Keys" club logo - A dynamic design that showcases the bold "Keys" script, anchored by the word "Frederick" to highlight the team's hometown pride. Two orange keys cleverly suspend from the tail of the "y", reinforcing the team's name with a playful element.

The new "F" logomark - A bold, modern emblem with clean lines and a strong silhouette. The horizontal stroke of the "F" is artfully designed as a key, symbolizing both the team's name and its connection to Frederick's heritage. This mark reflects the city's pride, resilience, and enduring love for baseball.

The "Key City" wordmark - Celebrating Frederick's nickname and its deep ties to baseball, this new wordmark is rendered in the same iconic script style as the "Keys" logo, creating a cohesive visual identity that honors tradition while embracing the future.

Fans will also be excited to know that Keyote, the team's beloved mascot, will remain a central part of the Frederick Keys experience. As part of the brand refresh, Keyote will debut a new uniform and hat, bringing fresh energy to the ballpark while staying true to the character fans have cherished for years.

The Frederick Keys released a video unveiling the refreshed brand identity.

"These logos aren't just graphics- they're a reflection of the spirited and rich traditions of Frederick and its enduring love for baseball," said Greg Baroni, Founder and CEO of Attain Sports and owner of the Frederick Keys. "This community never stopped believing, and as we return to affiliated baseball, our commitment is stronger than ever. We're focused on delivering affordable, family-friendly entertainment and exceptional customer service that makes every visit to the ballpark memorable. We're investing not just in the stadium, but also in the full fan experience. The refreshed brand is just the beginning of what's to come in 2026!"

Younts Design Inc. (YDI) of Baltimore, Maryland served as the creative partner on the Frederick Keys brand refresh.

Celebrate the Frederick Keys' New Look at Oktoberfest

Join the Frederick Keys for a free-admission Oktoberfest celebration at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium on Saturday, October 25, from 2 - 5pm. Be among the first to see the newly branded merchandise and enjoy an afternoon of community fun, including family photo opportunities, live music by Plaid the Buffalo, food and beer available for purchase, a free fun zone, and more! Learn more and register here.

New Merchandise Capsule Launch

Can't wait to gear up? The Frederick Keys new merchandise capsule will be available for online purchase starting at 10am on Thursday, October 23. Fans attending Oktoberfest can also shop in person at the Frederick Keys Team Store, which will be open throughout the event.

Ticket Plans and Group Information

Be a part of the excitement as the Frederick Keys return to affiliated play in 2026! Place your deposit and secure your access to all the Frederick Keys action.

Want to learn more about our ticket plans and our amazing ticket member perks? Fill out our interest form and a ticket team member will be in touch.

