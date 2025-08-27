House's Quality Start Not Enough as Spikes Fall to Keys, 4-2

Published on August 26, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Luke House struck out seven batters as he delivered six innings of one-run ball on Tuesday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, but the State College Spikes took a 4-2 loss against the Frederick Keys.

House, who was named to the MLB Draft League's All-First Half team, scattered six hits and did not walk a batter while retiring nine straight batters at one point. The Ouachita Baptist (Ark.) product delivered his third start of six innings or more while allowing three runs or less this season.

Despite the win, the Keys (19-19 2nd Half) were knocked out of postseason contention as the West Virginia Black Bears captured the MLB Draft League Second Half title with a victory over the Williamsport Crosscutters, leaving the way clear for the Spikes (17-21 2nd Half), the league's First Half champions, to face the Black Bears on Thursday, September 4 in the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

State College took a 1-0 lead as Trotter Boston knocked in Cole Caruso with a single off the mitt of first baseman Bronson Rivera in the fourth. After the Keys tied the game in the top of the sixth, the Spikes moved ahead as an error brought home T.J. Salvaggio in the bottom half.

However, Frederick took the lead for good with back-to-back RBI singles from Taj Bates and Cam Pittman in the seventh. Irvin Escobar added an insurance run with a single to knock in Cam Hassert in the eighth.

Spikes reliever Skyler Riedinger (3-1) took the loss after yielding both runs in the seventh. Ian Cooke (3-1) tossed two innings of relief without being charged with a run for the win. Davis Smith (1) struck out two batters while notching a six-out save.

After an off day on the MLB Draft League schedule on Wednesday, the Spikes start the last week of the regular season with the 2025 regular season home finale on Thursday night at 6:35 p.m. when they host Williamsport. Right-hander Carter Holjes (2-2) is slated to start on the mound for State College.

Fresh off the program's first-ever Frozen Four and with a season full of high hopes ahead, Penn State men's ice hockey head coach Guy Gadowsky will bring his signature look to his bobblehead, presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella, giving the first 1,000 fans at the Spikes' regular season home finale on Thursday, August 28 something to really sink their teeth into.

Gates C and D will open to the public at 5:30 p.m., with early entrance for Spikes Season Ticket holders through Gate A at 5:20 p.m. and groups through Gate B at 5:25 p.m.

Gadowsky will also first the ceremonial "first shot" of the night before Thursday's game.

The evening is capped off by a spectacular FIREWORKS display presented by Starfire Corporation, the official provider of FIREWORKS shows throughout the 2025 season, and the first 150 fans in the ballpark at Thursday's game will get to come down onto the field to see the skies light up at the end of the game. The first 150 fans will each receive a voucher as they enter, giving them the opportunity to watch the FIREWORKS From the Field.

It's also THON Night as we start the drive towards THON 2026 with a variety of fun activities.

Plus, fans of age can enjoy Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS, with $2 12-oz. drafts available from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

After the game, it's a bonus edition of Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to this Thursday's regular season finale and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Crosscutters on Thursday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

