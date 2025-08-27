Early Lead Can't Hold As Cutters Drop Series

Despite taking an early 7-0 lead in the middle of the second inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to the West Virginia Black Bears 15-8 on Tuesday night to conclude the series at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Three Cutters recorded a three-hit night, led by Joey Parliament who was 3-for-5 with three RBI. Marcus Brodil was 3- for-5 with a home run and two runs scored. DJ Smiley was 3-for-4 with a walk, a double and two runs scored. Three other Cutters also recorded two-hit nights. Carlos Castillo was 2-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Vantrel Reed was 2-for-5 with a run scored. TJ Racherbaumer was 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI and a run scored.

Rayth Petersen was 1-for-3 on the night with a walk and an RBI.

Reilly Shafer was the Williamsport starter and only lasted two innings, allowing four runs on four hits, including a home run, with one walk and no strikeouts. Isaac Fix went the next 1.1 innings, allowing four more runs on 2 hits with four walks and no strikeouts. Jared Ure took the loss tonight, his second of the season, after 3.1 innings of relief that saw three runs scored on three hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Jax Howard only worked a third of an inning and allowed four runs on four hits with three walks and no strikeouts. David White went the final inning and shut out West Virginia, allowing just one walk and one hit.

Williamsport and the rest of the MLB Draft League will be off on Wednesday before the Cutters open a two-game series against the State College Spikes on Thursday. Thursday's game will be played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park and Friday's game will be played at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field. First pitch for both nights is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Cameron LeJune (4-0) LP: Jared Ure (1-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 17-20-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Thursday, August 28th at State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: $25K Challenge, Potato Capers Friday







