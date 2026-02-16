Cutters Looking for Host Families

The Williamsport Crosscutters Host Family Program is currently accepting applications for potential host families for the upcoming 2026 season. While many host families return year after year, the club is always looking to add to their list of availabilities for the players.

"Host families play a crucial role in helping our young players feel comfortable and succeed in a new environment", said Crosscutters Vice-President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. "Families who have opened their homes to Crosscutters players in the past have had many positive experiences that include forging lasting relationships."

The 2026 season runs from June 2 until September 1. Players typically range in age from 17-23. All host families receive Cutters season tickets and on field recognition, along with other perks of the Host Family Program.

To learn more about becoming a host family for the 2026 season, contact Nate Schneider via email at nate@crosscutters.com or visit crosscutters.com to complete a short information form.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. The schedule features 41 home games, the most in Cutters history. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com.







