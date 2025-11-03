Cutters Toy Drive Benefits Toys for Tots

The Williamsport Crosscutters are partnering with Lycoming County Toys for Tots to collect toys to be distributed to needy children in the area during the holiday season.

The Cutters offices at Journey Bank Ballpark will be open for toy drop off 10am-4pm Monday-Friday from November 10 until December 12. When dropping off toys, fans should enter the door marked "Administrative Offices" near the front of the stadium. Anyone making a donation will receive a pair of ticket vouchers for a 2026 Cutters home game ($16 value). Vouchers are limited to two per household. Those wishing to donate please keep in mind, Toys for Tots accepts only new, unwrapped toys.

"The Crosscutters are proud to partner with Toys for Tots this holiday season to help bring smiles to children and families in Lycoming County," said Cutters Vice President of Marketing Gabe Sinicropi. "Our fans have always shown incredible generosity, and we're excited to join together to make the holidays a little brighter for those in need."

The Cutters partnered with Toys for Tots this past season for Christmas in July featuring a jersey auction that raised over $4,000 for the organization along with the donation of dozens of toys. In 2024, Lycoming County Toys for Tots impacted almost 1,600 children by donating over 19,500 toys.

While at the ballpark fans can also visit the Sawmill Team Store featuring exclusive Cutters merchandise and apparel along with gift cards for the holiday season. For more information call (570) 326-3389 or visit crosscutters.com.







