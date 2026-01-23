Hot Stove Banquet Raises over $10,000 for United Way

Published on January 23, 2026 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters 18th Hot Stove Banquet was held January 22 at the Genetti Hotel in downtown Williamsport.

The event featured Hall of Fame ESPN Baseball Analyst Tim Kurkjian along with former Philadelphia Phillies all-stars Ricky Bottalico and Domonic Brown.

The night also included the induction of the late Joseph H. Mosser, into the Bowman Field Hall of Fame. Mosser was one of the original investors in the Williamsport Grays and was a skilled fundraiser and donor to the construction campaign to build Memorial Field (later named Bowman Field) in 1925. Dubbed "Mr. Baseball" by local sportswriters, he was an active part of professional baseball in Williamsport from the 1920's right up until his passing in 1964.

The late Jake Kline was honored as the 2026 inductee to the Williamsport Sports Walk sponsored by The Miele Group. Kline, a native of Williamsport, was the head baseball coach of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for 41 seasons (1935-1975). Notre Dame's baseball field is named in his honor and is now known as Jake Kline Field at Frank Eck Stadium. He was voted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 1968.

A portion of the proceeds from the evening benefited the United Way of North Central Pennsylvania who were presented with a check for $10,020.

The Williamsport Crosscutters 2026 season begins June 2 kicking off the 100th anniversary of Historic Bowman Field. The schedule features 41 home games, the most in Cutters history. Information on MVP Club Season Tickets, Bonus Book mini-plans and the full 2026 schedule are available online by visiting crosscutters.com.







