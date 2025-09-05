Spikes Fall to Black Bears' Deluge in MLB Draft League Championship Game

Published on September 5, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes took an early lead in the winner-take-all 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game before the West Virginia Black Bears took control with a 20-hit barrage, giving the Black Bears their third MLB Draft League crown with a 12-5 victory on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Spikes took a 4-2 lead after three innings as T.J. Salvaggio doubled in a run in the first, Adam Paniagua knocked in a run in the second with a sacrifice fly, and Adonis Forte's RBI double and Trotter Boston's RBI single scored a total of two runs in the third.

However, West Virginia turned up the intensity as Jace Rinehart, the MLB Draft League's second-half batting leader, collected four hits to go with three apiece from Jordan Peyton, Judah Morris and Landon Frei. The Black Bears kept putting up crooked number, plating two runs in the second, two in the fifth, four in the sixth and three more in the eighth.

Carter Holjes started on the mound for the Spikes and allowed two runs over three innings before giving way to Luke House (0-1), who was charged with three runs in 1 1/3 innings to take the loss.

After starter Jacob Weaver and ace Jason Bollman each faltered for the Black Bears, Cameron LeJeune (1-0) stabilized things with two scoreless innings in which he struck out three batters to earn the win.

Cole Caruso completed the scoring in the ninth with a 403-foot solo home run to the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion. Caruso's blast was the ninth in postseason history for the Spikes, who were hosting their first home playoff game since 2016.

The win marked the Black Bears' third victory in the MLB Draft League Championship Game, following a home win over Williamsport in 2022 and a road victory over Trenton in 2023.

Spikes fans can start to make their plans for 2026 Season Ticket Memberships, featuring the Easy Renewal Program, along with Mini-Plans and Flex Books. For more information on 2026 tickets, as well as group and hospitality options for Football Saturdays in the fall, contact a Spikes ticket representative at 814-272-1711.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 5, 2025

Spikes Fall to Black Bears' Deluge in MLB Draft League Championship Game - State College Spikes

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.