Spikes to Transform into State College Six Seven Baseball Club on 6/7

Published on October 30, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - Six Seven is the viral meme trend that has taken social media by storm, and on June 7, 2026, it will truly be Six Seven Night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park as the State College Spikes become the State College Six Seven Baseball Club for one night only.

The 6/7 fun will include themed State College Six Seven Baseball Club jerseys, which will be up for bids on the LiveSource app in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction.

Fans will also be able to join the fun with the Six Seven T-Shirt Package, featuring two Bullpen Box tickets and two Six Seven T-Shirts - an $84 value - for $67, with upgrades available, or one Bullpen Box ticket and one Six Seven T-Shirt starting at $36.70.

Six Seven T-Shirts are now available for pre-order by calling the Spikes at 814-272-1711 during normal business hours.

In addition, Bullpen Box tickets will be available for $6.70 on 6/7 through the Spikes Ticket Office for all fans that stand 6'7", or any fan that is 67 years old.

The first 670 fans through the gates will also receive a pair of Six Seven Sunglasses, and all fans can enjoy the Six Seventh Inning Stretch during the game, along with more 6/7 activities.

Fans can also enter the Six Seven Sweepstakes, with ten lucky fans to be drawn to win $67 in gift cards. Plus, if the Six Sevens score six runs in the seventh inning, one lucky fan drawn will win $6,700. No purchase is necessary for Six Seven Sweepstakes entries.

When asked to describe what Spikes fans would think of Six Seven Night, State College Spikes President & General Manager Scott Walker could only make a juggling motion with his hands and say "six seven."

The promotion is the first to be revealed on the Spikes' 2026 home schedule, with a 41-game regular season slate at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park set to begin on June 5 and run through September 1. The Spikes' MLB Draft League schedule will also feature a trio of matchups against the Canadian Junior National Team from June 16-18 as part of the International Series.

Fans can catch every moment of the 2026 season, including Six Seven Night on June 7, and enjoy numerous benefits with a Spikes Season Ticket Membership. Season Ticket members can pre-order their Six Seven T-Shirts now and get amenities all season long, including TWO guaranteed giveaway items for the 2026 season, entrance to VIP events, a VIP coupon book, 20% off at Off the Rack Outfitters, early entry into the ballpark for every game, and much more.

Plus, 2026 Spikes Flex Books are available now, giving fans maximum flexibility with a book of 12 undated ticket vouchers for the price of 10 tickets, or even more with the upcoming Spikes Flex Book Special.

Fans can find more information on ticketing and hospitality options along with the 2026 Spikes home schedule at StateCollegeSpikes.com.







