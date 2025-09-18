Carousel Animals Receive New Life

For 35 years, the Frederick Keys carousel was a beloved fixture at Nymeo Field- bringing joy and creating memories.

Although the carousel's run has ended, we're thrilled to partner with the Frederick Arts Council to give its animals a vibrant new chapter!

Each carousel figure has been reimagined by a local artist and supported by Frederick area businesses, now on display throughout town.

To celebrate this creative transformation, join us for Cocktails & Carousels on Wednesday, September 24 starting at 5:30pm, for an evening of music, a live auction featuring the refurbished carousel horses, a silent auction of select carousel-inspired art, cocktails and hors d'oeuvres, and community connection.

Tickets are still available, and we hope to see lots of Keys fans in attendance!







