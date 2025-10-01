Jonah Tong 22' Named 2025 MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year

FREDERICK, MD - 2022 Frederick Keys right-handed pitcher Jonah Tong made notable history earlier this week after being named the 2025 MiLB Pitching Prospect of the Year during the third annual MiLB Awards Show.

In 2025, his pitching was stellar with both the Mets Double-A affiliate Binghamton Rumble Ponies, and the Triple-A affiliate Syracuse Mets, where he recorded a 1.43 ERA in 113.2 innings pitched.

In addition to his 1.43 ERA, the Markham, Canada native had 179 strikeouts and quickly climbed the ranks of the Mets organization before being called up to the Majors on August 26. He made his first Major League start on August 29 against the Miami Marlins and earned the win at Citi Field in New York. In his debut, he allowed only one earned run across five innings with six punchouts.

Tong was also named to the All-MiLB Prospect First Team as one of only three pitchers. He was named to the team alongside fellow 2022 Keys pitcher Hayden Harris 22', who on September 2 made his MLB debut with the Atlanta Braves.

During his time in the Key City, Tong started in three games in four total appearances during the first half and recorded 14 strikeouts across 11.2 innings pitched. This led him to being drafted several weeks later by the Mets in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.







