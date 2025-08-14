Caruso Goes Deep, Spikes Fall to Black Bears in Overtime

Published on August 14, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







GRANVILLE, W. Va. - Cole Caruso smashed his second home run of the season to help the State College Spikes to the lead, but the West Virginia Black Bears stole a victory from the Spikes in the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker after a 3-3 tie in regulation on Thursday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Caruso's 372-foot, two-run shot to right field with two outs in the top of the third extended the Spikes' (11-16 2nd Half) lead to 3-0. The long ball followed Adonis Forte's RBI groundout that scored Adam Paniagua after his triple to right field started the third.

However, West Virginia (20-6 2nd Half) got on the board thanks to Jace Rinehart's two-run single, his fourth of five hits on the night, in the seventh. In the ninth, Drew Collins tripled to start the inning and scored on a third-strike passed ball with Judah Morris at the plate to tie the game.

The Black Bears nearly won in regulation, but after Rinehart's fifth hit of the game, he was thrown out at home on a relay from left fielder Dan Tauken to shortstop T.J. Salvaggio to catcher Jaden Collura on Alex Rodgers's double to end the ninth.

In the MLB Draft League Overtime, Alex Ungar was permitted to serve as the designated runner and stole second base, then stole third and scored on the ensuing error to give the Black Bears the victory.

No winning or losing pitcher is named in a game that reaches the MLB Draft League Overtime tiebreaker.

Spikes starter Andrew D'Alessio delivered five scoreless innings in his second start of the season. The Princeton right-hander yielded three hits, two walks and a passed ball while striking out five batters.

The Spikes now head to Ohio to begin a three-game weekend series with the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in a 7:05 p.m. matchup at Eastwood Field on Friday.

After the series at Mahoning Valley, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a stretch of eight home game in ten days starting on Tuesday, August 19.

Highlights of the remainder of the Spikes home schedule include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows presented by Penn State Health on Saturday, August 23 and by Starfire Corporation on Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveawaypresented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last eight games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Scrappers on Friday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Eastwood Field starting at approximately 6:50 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.