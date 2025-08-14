Trenton Hits, Williamsport Errors Lead To Loss

A combination of fourteen Trenton hits and six Williamsport errors led to an 9- 2 loss for the Cutters against the Thunder on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. For Williamsport, tonight marks their sixth straight loss after having their five-game win streak snapped last week.

Williamsport recorded eight hits in the loss with Jackson Mayo and Vantrel Reed each having multi-hit nights. Mayo went 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run scored while Vantrel Reed, entering for Rayth Petersen in the sixth, was 2-for-2 with a double and a run scored. Three Cutters recorded multi-walk nights as Max Mandler, Marcus Brodil, and Joey Parliament each had two walks a piece. Brodil also added his twelfth RBI of the season with his first walk of the night.

Kade Grundy started on the hill for Williamsport but only was able to last three and a third innings after surrendering seven runs on nine hits with one walk and two strikeouts. Grundy suffered his second loss of the season, falling to 0-2.

Sam Swygert entered to bail out Grundy and got the final two outs of the fourth, allowing an additional run on three hits. Submariner Leo Giannoni went the final four innings, allowing just one additional Trenton run on two hits with two walks and four strikeouts.

Defensively, Williamsport committed six errors in the ballgame tonight, all throwing errors. The first three errors were charged to catcher Matt Flaherty with the fourth charged to shortstop Carlos Castillo, the fifth charged to second baseman Vantrel Reed and the sixth charged to right fielder Marcus Brodil.

Williamsport and Trenton complete their 2025 season series tied with seven wins a piece and one canceled game.

Williamsport continues their longest road trip of the season, now heading south to Nymeo Field to open a three-game series against the Frederick Keys on Friday night. First pitch in Frederick is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. with RHP Reilly Shafer scheduled to get the start for the Cutters.

WP: Connor Hults (2-1) LP: Kade Grundy (0-2) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 14-13 (2nd Half) Next Game: Friday, August 15th at Frederick, 7:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Thursday, August 21st vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

