Cutters Raise Funds for Toy for Tots

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters celebrated Christmas in July at their game on July 25.

The event featured Christmas music and décor plus a special appearance by Santa Claus. Fans also donated over 50 new toys to Toys for Tots. In addition, the team wore special Ugly Christmas Sweater jerseys sponsored by Bower Electric & Generators. The jerseys were auctioned to fans with proceeds donated to the local Toys for Tots program.

Prior to a Cutters game, the team presented a check to Toys for Tots in the amount of $4,100 representing the proceeds from the jersey auction. The toys and money will help the program bring the joy of Christmas to less fortunate children in Lycoming County. In 2024 the program supported almost 1,600 children in Lycoming County and distributed over 19,000 toys.







