Campbell Delivers Eight Strong In Win

Published on August 29, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







A.J. Campbell delivered his best outing of the season, allowing one run over eight innings, as the Cutters best the Spikes.

Campbell surrendered a run on three hits in the first inning, but settled in nicely. The right-hander stymied the Spikes over the next seven, allowing just one hit, enroute to his fourth win of the season. Campbell struck out five Spikes in his longest outing of the season.

Carlos Castillo became the Crosscutters single season RBI leader in the MLB Draft League era, driving in his 33rd run of the season with a two-out single in the 5th inning. McGwire Holbrook previously held the record of 32 RBI, set in 2024. Castillo finished the night 2-for-3 with a RBI and a pair of stolen bases. Giving him a team-high 21 for the season.

Joey Parliment gave the Cutters a strong outing, finishing the night 2-for-3, including a go-ahead two-out, RBI in the 4th inning.

Parliment has 22 RBI on the season.

Williamsport has not seen a Starting Pitcher throw a complete game since Blair Fredrick did so on September 4th of 2022. In the Draft League era, the Cutters have only thrown two complete games, both coming in 2022 and both coming on the road.

WP: A.J. Campbell (4-1) LP: Andrew D'Alessio (1-2) SV: Holland Townes (2)

Crosscutters Record: 18-21 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Saturday, August 30th vs Mahoning Valley

Next Home Game: Saturday, August 30th vs Mahoning Valley

Promotion: Lucky Ducky Hot Tub Giveaway, Post-Game Fireworks







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.