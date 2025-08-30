Spikes Stifled Until Late Surge, Fall to Crosscutters, 4-3, on Friday Night

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. - Williamsport Crosscutters starter A.J. Campbell held the State College Spikes to one run over the first eight innings, but the Spikes' bats came alive in the ninth as they put the go-ahead run on base before taking a 4-3 defeat on Friday night at Journey Bank Ballpark at Historic Bowman Field.

Campbell (4-1) allowed a leadoff double to Chenar Brown to start the game, with Jaden Collura extending his hitting streak to 16 games with a single through the right side to bring in Brown. The Williamsport (18-21 2nd Half) right-hander then scattered a total of four hits and three walks while striking out five batters in logging the longest start for a Crosscutters pitcher this season.

However, the Spikes (18-22 2nd Half) battled back in the ninth. T.J. Salvaggio led off with a single off reliever Holland Townes (2), then moved to second on Conor Higgs's walk. After a wild pitch, Cole Caruso's groundout to shortstop Carlos Castillo scored Salvaggio to make it a 4-2 game.

Trotter Boston then singled to right field to bring in Higgs before being lifted for pinch-runner Gavin Lewis Jr., who advanced to second on Adam Paniagua's infield single. Townes buckled down, though, striking out Dan Tauken and pinch-hitter Adonis Forte to end the game and pick up the save.

Collura ended the game 2-for-4, with his 16-game hitting streak now within one game of Jace Rinehart's league-leading string for West Virginia.

Spikes starter Andrew D'Alessio (1-2) took the loss after being charged with four runs, two of them earned, on five hits, one walk and two hit batsmen over 4 2/3 innings. D'Alessio recorded two strikeouts in the effort.

The Spikes now continue their road stretch to end the regular season with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the Trenton Thunder on Saturday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in the opener of a two-game series.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the West Virginia Black Bears for the overall crown.

