Keys Take Series Finale Loss to Thunder at Home

August 29, 2025

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys dropped the second game of the two-game series against the Trenton Thunder Friday night, falling by a score of 8-5 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys saw a six-run deficit they had to overcome late which they could not overcome, as they look ahead to a second two-game series this time against the West Virginia Black Bears starting Saturday night.

Each sided traded a run in the first inning with the Thunder getting their run on an error, and the Keys getting their run on an RBI double from Cam Hassert (Loyola Marymount), taking the game into the third at one apiece with both sides going off the board in the second inning of play.

Trenton plated home three runs in the top of the third off several errors and an RBI, handing the visitors a 4-1 lead entering the fourth Friday night.

After a wild pitch extended the Thunder lead to 5-1 in the top of the fourth, a two-run homer put Trenton ahead 7-1 during the top of the fifth, but Hassert put it back to a four-run game on a two-RBI double, making it a 7-3 contest in the second game of the seven-game homestand.

A solo homer for the Thunder put their lead back to five at 8-3 approaching the seventh, as the Keys aimed for a late rally to secure a series split to begin the homestand.

In the bottom of the seventh, two wild pitches brought home Hassert and Parks Bouck (Lipscomb) from second and third, cutting the deficit to just three at 8-5 going into the eighth at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Following a scoreless eighth inning for both sides, Ian Cooke (Connecticut) got two strikeouts in a scoreless top of the ninth inning, but the Keys went off the board to finish out the night as the Thunder swept the two-game series Friday night at Nymeo Field, winning the finale 8-5.

The Keys continue the seven-game homestand Saturday night against the West Virginia Black Bears, with first pitch set for 6 p.m. from Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Saturday's game represents Western Night featuring a Mechanical Bull and along with the Guns vs Hoses Pregame Softball game at 3 p.m. There will be a postgame fireworks super show courtesy of South Mountain Creamery.

