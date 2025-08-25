Higgs Smashes Second Homer, Spikes Fall to Keys, 5-3, on Sunday Night

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Conor Higgs blasted his second home run of the season 413 feet to center field to open the scoring in the second inning, but the State College Spikes took a 5-3 loss at the hands of the Frederick Keys on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The game was halted by inclement weather in the middle of the seventh inning, with the result declared official at that point and all records from the game counting.

Higgs's homer, a solo shot to lead off the second, put State College (16-20 2nd Half) up 1-0 before Cam Pittman scored on Ethan Ott's RBI single in the third to bring Frederick (18-18 2nd Half) even.

The Spikes retook the lead at 3-1 after Gavin Lewis Jr.'s RBI single and Jakobi Davis's sacrifice fly on back-to-back plate appearances in the fourth. However, Ott's bases-loaded, bases-clearing triple down the right-field line in the fifth put the Keys ahead, with Isaiah Green's RBI single two batters later finalizing the score.

Anthony Steele (0-3) made the start in what was intended to be a bullpen-focused outing for the Spikes and lasted 4 1/3 innings, striking out three batters and yielding two hits, four walks and a hit batsman. Steele left with the lead but was charged with four runs over his time on the mound as he took the loss.

Frederick reliever Valek Cisneros (1-3) picked up the win with two scoreless innings in which he recorded three strikeouts.

Monday, the Spikes and Keys continue their three-game series with a special 11:11 a.m. start on Sylly Day at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. State College will send left-hander Carston Herman (0-2) to the mound to face Frederick right-hander Jake Hunter (4-0).

In addition to students being able to swing by the ballpark on the first day of classes at Penn State, members of Ike's Kids Club will be able to enter for free at the last Ike's Kids Club Free Game of the summer.

The Spikes' last home stretch of the 2025 regular season continues with the final Walking Taco Tuesday of the year, presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, on PSU Homecoming Night, then finishes with the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella along with FIREWORKS presented by Starfire Corporation with FIREWORKS From the Field for the first 150 fans on Thursday, August 28.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last three games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Monday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







