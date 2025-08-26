Another Homer for Higgs Caps Spikes' Late Surge in 10-1 Win over Keys

Published on August 25, 2025

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Conor Higgs smashed his third home run of the season and drove in four runs total to help the State College Spikes take a game tied at 1-1 in the seventh and make it into a 10-1 rout on Monday afternoon at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Higgs sent a 1-2 pitch from Anderson Cuello-Batista 407 feet over the center-field wall for a three-run shot to finish a six-run frame for the Spikes (17-20 2nd Half) in the eighth. All three home runs for the Louisiana product have traveled over 400 feet, and Monday's homer marked his second straight game with a long ball.

State College took advantage of a Frederick (18-19 2nd Half) misplay in the seventh to initially break the tie, as right fielder Isaiah Greene collided into center fielder Trey Lipsey when both attempted to field Jaden Collura's double, enabling both Trotter Boston and Collura to score. After another Keys error put T.J. Salvaggio on, Higgs tripled him home to make it 4-1.

Collura, who was named the MLB Draft League Hitter of the Week for August 18-24 during Monday's game, went 3-for-4 with a walk to increase his hitting streak to 13 games, the second-longest such string of the season league-wide.

Salvaggio added to Higgs's blast in the eighth with a two-run single of his own to help put a crooked number on the board.

While the Spikes' offense fired up in the late innings, the pitching stayed strong throughout. Carston Herman fired 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball, yielding five hits and two walks while striking out three batters in the process. Carlos Anziani followed by allowing one hit and one walk in a scoreless inning before Skyler Riedinger (3-0) induced a foulout from Jamal Ritter on his only pitch, giving him credit for the win.

Dylan Cheeley and Jason Shockley each tossed one shutout inning to finish the game for State College.

Tuesday, the Spikes take on the Keys in a rubber match of their three-game series that also serves as the penultimate game of the regular season home schedule at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. Right-hander Luke House (4-1) is set to get the ball for State College against Frederick right-hander Esteban Rodriguez (0-0).

It's PSU Homecoming Night at the ballpark as we start the drive towards Penn State Homecoming Week October 5-11 with a variety of fun activities, and it's the last Walking Taco Tuesday of the season, presented by Bigfoot Country Legends. All fans can enjoy half-price Walking Tacos throughout the game, and fans of age can enjoy half-price 16 oz. Miller Lite and Coors Light drafts from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The Spikes' last home stretch of the 2025 regular season concludes with the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella along with FIREWORKS presented by Starfire Corporation with FIREWORKS From the Field for the first 150 fans and THON Night on Thursday, August 28.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last three games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







