Series Evens As Cutters Fall To Black Bears

Published on August 25, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

The Williamsport Crosscutters win streak was snapped by West Virginia, who led wire to wire enroute to an 8-3 victory on Monday night at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Despite the three runs, Williamsport's offense recorded eleven hits in the loss. Carlos Castillo was 3-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored. Jackson Mayo and Joey Parliment were both 2-for-3 with each working a walk, Mayo scoring two runs and Parliment picking up his eighteenth RBI of the season. Vantrel Reed also had a multi-hit night, going 2-for-5 at the plate. TJ Racherbaumer had the only extra base hit for Williamsport with a double on a 1-for-5 night. Marcus Brodil added a single to the hit column, also going 1-for-5 on the night.

Kade Grundy made his sixth start of the season for Williamsport and took the loss, falling to 0-3. Grundy surrendered seven runs, five earned, on six hits, four walks and a strikeout after 3.2 innings of work on the mound. Leo Giannoni saved the rest of the bullpen as he went the final 4.1 innings in relief, allowing one run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts.

The six-game, seven-day road trip continues as the Williamsport Crosscutters conclude this series against the West Virginia Black Bears on Tuesday night. First pitch at Kendrick Family Ballpark is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

WP: Jason Bollman (5-3) LP: Kade Grundy (0-3) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 17-19-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Tuesday, August 26th at West Virginia, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

