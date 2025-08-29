Cutters Drop One Run Game In Happy Valley

In a game that looked like it could go either way for all nine innings, the Williamsport Crosscutters fell to the State College Spikes by a final score of 3-2 on Thursday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Carlos Castillo had the only multi-hit game for Williamsport tonight as he was 2-for-4 with his second triple of the season and two RBI. Vantrel Reed, Jackson Mayo, Marcus Brodil and TJ Racherbaumer were all 1-for-4 tonight with Brodil and Racherbaumer each scoring a run. Braylon Bishop also reached base safely on a walk.

Brad Rudis got the start and went the first six innings on ninety-eight pitches, allowing three runs, two earned, on six hits with two walks and six strikeouts. Rudis would take the tough loss tonight, falling to 3-4 on the season. Davis Blair was the only reliever out of the bullpen, going the final two innings allowing no Spikes runs on two hits with no walks and one strikeout.

The Williamsport Crosscutters rebrand to the Williamsport Potato Capers for the final time in 2025 on Friday night as they host the State College Spikes at Journey Bank Ballpark in the final game of this series. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

WP: Carter Holjes (3-2) LP: Brad Rudis (3-4) SV: Jason Shockley (2)

Crosscutters Record: 17-21-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

Promotions: $25K Challenge, Potato Capers Friday







