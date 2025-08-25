Cutters Survive Late Comeback To #CarveTheW

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Despite the West Virginia Black Bears rallying for three runs over the final two innings, the Williamsport Crosscutters picked up their second win in as many nights as they won 7-6 in the series opener at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Sunday night.

Jackson Mayo recorded a three-hit night, going 2-for5 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored. Joey Parliment (1- for-3) and DJ Smiley (1-for-3) also each recorded a double. Braylon Bishop, a night after picking up his first double of the season, picked up his first triple of the season on a 2-for-4 night with an RBI and a run scored. TJ Racherbaumer and Carlos Castillo were both 2-for-4 tonight with Racherbaumer adding an RBI.

Josh Leerssen got the start on the mound for Williamsport and went the first three innings, allowing three runs on five hits with three walks and four strikeouts. Sam Swygert earned the win in relief to improve to 2-1 on the season after three innings of work, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and three strikeouts. Holland Townes earned his second hold of the season, shutting out West Virginia in one inning of work, allowing just one hit and striking out two.

Davis Blair earned his first save, allowing one run on two hits and a strikeout in the ninth.

Williamsport continues this six-game, seven-day road trip with the middle game of this three-game series with the West Virginia Black Bears on Monday night. First pitch at Kendrick Family Ballpark is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

WP: Sam Swygert (2-1) LP: Joseph Carbone (1-2) SV: Davis Blair (1)

Crosscutters Record: 17-18-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Monday, August 25th at West Virginia, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

