Spikes Soar as E-L-G-S-E-S on Saturday Night at the Ballpark

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes donned their Kelly green jerseys and took to the skies as the E-L-G-S-E-S on Saturday, raising $6,265 for the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Central PA Autism Community on Elgses Night in a 10-5 loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers.

The special jerseys, emblazoned with the alternate spelling of pro football's defending world champions that turned viral in the leadup to February's big game, went up for bids on the LiveSource app in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction leading up to and going through approximately mid-game. Fans who won the jerseys were able to get them from the Spikes right after the game, and the auction proceeds combined with the proceeds from the Spikes 50/50 Drawing on Friday to provide the total amount raised.

The night also included a Special Commemorative Jersey for the ceremonial 2,504th fan in honor of "Sayshawn" Barkley's record-setting 2,504 rushing yards between the regular season and postseason in the 2025 season, as well as a variety of Philly Specials at the concession stands, a Reverse Hurdle competition, and a Philadelphia-Themed Spelling Bee.

Topping off the night, Benjamin Franklin and Rocky Balboa made sure to grease the foul poles at the start of the game before one lucky fan won a "Benjamin" post-game at the Santa Snowball Launch in the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion and FIREWORKS presented by Penn State Health lit up the skies.

In game action, the Elgses (16-19 2nd Half) overcame a 5-0 deficit to get within a run of the Scrappers in the sixth before Seung-Jun Cha's three-run double in the seventh and Carson Hornung's two-run double in the eighth put the game away for Mahoning Valley.

Jakobi Davis drove in a run with a fourth-inning double for State College, while Chenar Brown's single and Jaden Collura's fielder's choice in the sixth enabled the Elgses to trim the margin to 5-4.

Cole Caruso collected three hits for State College, while former Spike Hayden Moore produced a three-hit game for Mahoning Valley. Cha knocked in a total of four runs for the Scrappers as well.

State College starter Andrew D'Alessio (1-1) took his first loss after being charged with five runs, four of them earned over three innings. Mahoning Valley starter Bobby Helt (2-3) picked up the win after allowing two runs, both unearned, on six hits and two walks while striking out four batters over five innings.

The Spikes continue their final home stretch of the regular season with the opener of a three-game series against the Frederick Keys on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The 6:35 p.m. is slated to feature left-hander Anthony Steele (0-2) on the mound for State College in a bullpen-focused effort. Frederick is scheduled to send left-hander Jace Miner (0-0) to the mound.

The Spikes' last Sunday home game of the year features Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village. Fans can join in the fight against Alzheimer's Disease, and all fans are encouraged to wear purple, with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway for the first 200 fans.

Fans can also enjoy the last Sunday Funday of the season presented by Big Froggy 101, with a Pre-Game Catch on the Field from 5:30 to 6:00 p.m.

The first 250 Kids Eat Free with a voucher hot dog, chips and soda, too, and fans of age can enjoy an Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango Happy Hour with half-price Iron City, IC Light & IC Light Mango products from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., plus half-price hard seltzers from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

Plus, Kids Run the Bases presented by Mount Nittany Health will be available after Sunday's game. It's also the next-to-last Ike's Kids Club FREE Game of the season, with the last occurring on Monday at the Spikes' 11:11 a.m. game.

Highlights of the rest of the stretch include the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella along with FIREWORKS presented by Starfire Corporation with FIREWORKS From the Field for the first 150 fans on Thursday, August 28 and Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last four games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Keys on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar FIeld at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







