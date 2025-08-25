Keys Win Series Opener against Spikes in Shortened Contest

Published on August 24, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







STATE COLLEGE, PA - The Frederick Keys took down the State College Spikes in seven innings during the series opener Sunday night, winning by a score of 5-3 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The Keys used a four-run top of the fifth inning to take a 5-3 lead midway through the contest, and held on for the rest of the game, after the game was called off due to inclement weather following six and a half innings of play.

Following a scoreless first inning for both sides to begin the night, a solo homer in the bottom of the second put the Spikes ahead 1-0 through the first two innings in the series opener.

Ethan Ott (New Mexico) tied the game back up for Frederick on an RBI single in the top of the third, with a bottom of the third from Jace Miner (Wichita St) keeping it a tie game at one apiece going into the fourth in Happy Valley.

State College retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth courtesy of two RBIs, handing the home team a 3-1 lead entering the fifth at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Frederick stormed back however in the top of the fifth with a bases-clearing three-RBI triple from Ott, and an RBI single from Isaiah Greene gave the Keys their first lead of the night at 5-3 heading into the sixth on the road.

After both sides went scoreless in the sixth, the game then got put into a delay in the top of the seventh due to inclement weather with the Keys still up 5-3, and was eventually called off to give the Keys a 5-3 victory in the series opener at Medlar Field.

The Keys and Spikes continue the three-game series with an 11:11 a.m. first pitch Monday morning, in game two of the three-game set from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.







