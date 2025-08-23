Pitching Struggles Continue In Loss At Trenton

It was a tough night for the Williamsport Crosscutters pitching staff as they allowed double-digit runs in a 10-4 loss to the Trenton Thunder in the series opener at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Friday night.

Brad Rudis took the loss, falling to 3-3 on the season, as he allowed three runs, two earned, on six hits in five innings of work. Rudis also allowed two walks and struck out five batters. Isaac Fix entered in relief and went the next inning and a third, allowing an additional three runs, all earned, on two hits with two walks and a strikeout. Jared Ure only managed two-thirds of an inning of relief and allowed an addition three runs, two earned, on three hits with no walks and a strikeout. Leo Giannoni finished off the game on the hill, allowing one run, earned, on two hits with no walks and a strikeout.

The Cutters offense only managed five hits in the game. Marcus Brodil added his third home run of the season, a 404- foot shot to center field in the sixth. Matt Flaherty picked up his fifth double of the season in the ninth. Jackson Mayo, Carlos Castillo and Rayth Petersen each singled with Mayo adding two RBI, bringing his season total to twenty-one. In addition to Brodil scoring with his home run, Flaherty scored one run and Braylon Bishop scored twice in the loss.

Williamsport and Trenton complete this short two-game series at Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday night. First pitch is scheduled for 6:00 p.m.

WP: Luis Misla (2-1) LP: Jared Ure (3-3) SV: N/A

Crosscutters Record: 15-18-1 (2nd Half)

Next Game: Saturday, August 23rd at Trenton, 6:00 p.m.

Next Home Game: Friday, August 29th vs State College, 6:35 p.m.

