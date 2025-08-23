Spikes Take Fifth Straight Win with 8-3 Victory Over Scrappers

Published on August 22, 2025

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - Alec Sparks fired seven innings of one-run ball and Trotter Boston knocked in four runs as the State College Spikes led wire-to-wire to extend their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Mahoning Valley Scrappers on Friday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Sparks (2-1) allowed four hits and two walks while recording seven strikeouts to earn the win in his longest outing of the 2025 season, with only Carson Hornung's RBI triple off the right-field wall in the sixth sullying his bid for a shutout effort.

Boston started the scoring with a two-run single up the middle in the first, then continued with an RBI groundout in the third. The Hope International (Calif.) product then delivered another run-scoring single up the middle in the fifth before notching his third hit of the game with a single in the seventh.

Jaden Collura produced his second three-hit game in four days and reached base four times with a trio of singles plus a walk to aid the Spikes' (16-18 2nd Half) cause.

Mahoning Valley (14-21 2nd Half) starter Brandon Arnold (0-3) took the loss after yielding the first four State College runs over 2 1/3 innings.

Saturday, the Spikes will take flight as the Elgses for Elgses Night at the ballpark as they take on the Scrappers at 6:35 p.m. in the second game of a two-game mini-series. State College is slated to send right-hander Andrew D'Alessio (1-0) to the hill for the game.

The Elgses will wear classic Kelly green uniforms emblazoned with the name we all know and love, along with special numbers for the night at the 6:35 p.m. game, which are up for bids in a Jersey-off-the-Back Auctionon the LiveSource app, with proceeds benefiting both the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Central PA Autism Community.

The auctions for each jerseys will take place until 8:00 p.m. on Saturday night, and auction winners in attendance on Saturday night can come down onto the field after the game to receive their jersey from the Spike that wore it.

In addition, the Spikes 50/50 Drawing on Saturday will also benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and the Central PA Autism Community.

The first 260 fans of all ages will also receive a Kelly green Elgses T-Shirt, and speaking of #26, we'll also honor Happy Valley legend "Sayshawn" Barkley and his all-time record 2,504 total rushing yards between the regular season and postseason by honoring one fan as the commemorative 2,504th fan at the game and gifting them a special commemorative jersey. Fans can enter to be the commemorative 2,504th fan at the Spikes Ticket Office or at the Lion Country Kia Plinko table on the concourse during the game.

All youse who want to participate can be part of a Pregame Parade, where you can be sure to wear the E-L-G-S-E-S Love, Hurts Ankle Bracelet being given away at the ballpark gates. The parade will finish with a Howie Roseman Parade Forehead Tattoo Station featuring local face painter Emily Cooper.

Plus, the Philadelphia spirit will be spread throughout the ballpark with the Philly Special, including 26% off Philly cheesesteaks (wit or witout) at the Steakadelphia Grille during the game, along with $2.60 Aquafina Wooder, half-price Garage Beer, ceremonial tosses of Goldenberg's Peanut Chews and Tastykakes to the crowd, and only green jimmies on Penn State Berkey Creamery ice cream.

In addition, we'll celebrate the turning point of the Big Game with a DeJean Pick 6 Special. If an Elgses player hits a home run in the sixth inning, one lucky fan will win two tickets to a game in Philadelphia this fall. In preparation for any celebrations from any of our winners, we'll also grease the foul poles for the night.

The night will also feature tributes to the City of Brotherly Love with a Buy One, Get One Ticket Special for Brothers (in person only at the Spikes Ticket Office) and special appearances from Philly icons like Rocky Balboa and Benjamin Franklin during the night, along with the chance to participate in our search for the best Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce Lookalikes.

There's even more on tap with a Reverse Hurdle competition, a Tush Push Seat Cushion Giveaway for select fans, and the chance for fans to take their best shot in the Santa Snowball Launch after the game, with prizes for competitors including the chance to win Benjamin Franklins and SEPTA passes to get around in Philly. Of course, it's only fitting that fans will be able to test their ability in a Philadelphia-Themed Spelling Bee during the night as well.

The evening is capped off by a super FIREWORKS display presented by Penn State Health, and the first 150 fans in the ballpark at Saturday's game, as well as at the regular season home finale on Thursday, August 28, will get to come down onto the field to see the skies light up at the end of the game thanks to the Spikes and their official FIREWORKS provider, Starfire Corporation. The first 150 fans will each receive a voucher as they enter, giving them the opportunity to watch the FIREWORKS From the Field.

It's also Mifflin & Juniata County Night presented by The Sentinel, and a Super Saturday presented by the PA Lottery and Pop 93.3, with Kids Run the Bases after the game presented by Mount Nittany Health.

Highlights of the rest of the stretch include the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Paint the Park Purple presented by Juniper Village with a Purple T-Shirt Giveaway on Sunday, August 24, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and a gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last five games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Elgses' game against the Scrappers on Saturday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Medlar FIeld at Lubrano Park starting at approximately 6:10 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







