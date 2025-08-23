Victory Secured on Final Pork Roll Friday of 2025

August 22, 2025

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Thunder Pork Roll, presented by NJM Insurance Group, earned their third straight victory and secured a series opening win over the Williamsport Crosscutters on the final Pork Roll Friday of 2025 by a final of 10-4.

Trenton's offense stayed hot with another double -digit hit performance, scoring 27 runs across their last two wins on 33 hits. The Pork Roll received a valiant effort on the mound from left-hander Lewis Misla who threw six innings of of two run baseball while striking out eight Crosscutters.

Trenton led wire to wire in game one of two and got their offense going in the bottom of the second on an RBI-single from Andy Vega that scored John Schroeder. Later Vega would steal second base allowing Jared Beebe to score the second run from third on an error which also put Vega on third.

After the Crosscutters got one back in the third, the Pork Roll responded in their half of the inning when Donovan Cash laced his first of two RBI-doubles to right field that scored Jackson Tucker. Then in the seventh inning Trenton put up a six spot to make it a 9-2 game. Tucker plated a run on an RBI- single to center field. Following Cash's RBI -double that scored Tucker, Jackson Van De Brake brough cash home on a single to make it 6-2. CJ Willis got in on the action bringing home the seventh run on a single and Jared Beebe hit a sac-fly to center that scored Willis.

In the eighth the Pork Roll got their 10th and final run on a Donovan Cash sac-fly. Cash would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors after going 2-4 with three RBI and a run scored.

In the eighth the Pork Roll got their 10th and final run on a Donovan Cash sac-fly. Cash would take home Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the Game honors after going 2-4 with three RBI and a run scored.

Your Thunder go for the series Sweep against the Williamsport Crosscutters Saturday night at 6:00.







