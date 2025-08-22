Scrappers Last Homestand of the Season - August 24-26 & 28-29

Sunday, August 24 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. It's Unused Ticket Day - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

Monday, August 25 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

It's Unused Ticket Night - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game.

Tuesday, August 26 vs. Trenton Thunder @ 7:05 PM

It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by the Eastwood Mall and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. It's Senior Discount Tuesday. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Unused Ticket Night - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game.

Thursday, August 28 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's the last BUCK NIGHT of the season and we are throwing it back to $1 12oz domestic drafts, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $1 General Admission tickets all game long presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. It's Unused Ticket Night - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game. We will host the Avenge Hunger Food Drive presented by Armstrong - donate canned goods, cereals, juice, pasta, rice for a free General Admission ticket to the game. There will be a seat cushion giveaway courtesy of Ford Office Technologies.

Friday, August 29 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's the last home game of the season! It's Unused Ticket Night - bring any unused ticket for a free GA ticket to the game. We will host the Avenge Hunger Food Drive presented by Armstrong - donate canned goods, cereals, juice, pasta, rice for a free General Admission ticket to the game. We will have a sports memorabilia silent auction with proceeds to Akron Children's Hospital Mahoning Valley. Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by Hot Dog Wally, 21 WFMJ & WBCB.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







