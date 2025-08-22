Thunder Offense Erupts to Secure Series Win vs Keys

Published on August 22, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, secured a series victory over the Frederick Keys on Thursday night at Trenton Thunder Ballpark by a final of 17-9. In a game where they led by 10 multiple times, the Thunder had deposited 15 hits through their first five innings of work and scored runs in every inning at the plate except one. Trenton only trailed once in the contest, after scoring in the bottom of the first to take a 1-0 lead, the Keys would respond with two in their half of the second.

The Thunder had six players with multi-hit nights, two of which having four hit performances in Connor Maryniak and CJ Willis, and a three hit, 6-RBI night from left fielder Cameron Yuran. Maryniak tied the game at two in the bottom of the second with his fourth double of the year to score Willis. Then Jackson Tucker would do the same to bring home Maryniak, giving Trenton the lead which they would not give up from that point on. Evin Sullivan then doubled home Tucker to make it a 4-2 game.

In the third the Thunder struck for four more runs, taking advantage of an error to make it a three-run lead, before a Yuran two-RBI double and a Tucker RBI-single. Yuran, who finished the night a home run shy of the cycle, plated two runs on each of his three hits in the victory. Then in the fourth, Trenton plated home four more runs to push the lead to 10 for the first time on the night. Your Thunder had four different players finish with multi-RBI games that included Maryniak, Tucker, Yuran, and Beebe. Trenton also received RBIs from Willis, Donovan Cash, and Sullivan.

Trenton did the majority of their damage through their first five trips to the dish, scoring 13 of their runs. After they got one more in the sixth on Jackson Tucker's league leading 24th stolen base, they pushed their final three across in the seventh on a Yuran triple, and a Maryniak single. With the win the Thunder earn the series victory and are set to welcome the Williamsport Crosscutters to town tomorrow night on Pork Roll Friday at 7:00.

