Support Local Veterans with Platoon 22 Tickets

August 22, 2025

Veteran Appreciation Night is August 29 and the first 1000 fans in attendance will receive a Reversible Maryland Bucket Hat thanks to IBEW 24. Veterans, active, and retired military members can also receive $2 off military pricing when they bring their ID to the box office. Want to support veteran services in the Frederick community? Use the link below to purchase a $10 GA ticket and all proceeds from that ticket will go directly to Platoon 22!

We will also be hosting a hat auction and all proceeds from that auction will support Platoon 22. Platoon 22 is on a very important mission. Through outreach and support services they provide a path forward for veterans and their families- restoring hope, purpose, and connection. Their life-saving services including case management, wellness support, transportation, and housing assistance. In 2024 alone, they served over 1,600 veterans. Join them in making sure no veteran fights alone.

Platoon 22 $10 Tickets

Around Nymeo Field Upcoming Promotions

Mystery Giveaway First 1000 Fans August 30 get a mystery bag!

Thanks to teams from all around the country, we are hosting a mystery giveaway on August 30! The first 1000 fans through the gate will receive a mystery bag with an item from the Keys or another team from across the country.

Items you could receive include: bobbleheads, hats, jerseys, Hawaiian shirts, and more!

Want to get your own mystery gift? Grab a ticket now and get here early! Gates open at 5pm.

August 30 Tickets

Ft. Detrick Night with En-Net Services August 28 at 7pm

Join us for Ft. Detrick Night presented by En-Net Services on August 28.

All Ft. Detrick personnel (active and civilian) will receive a $2 general admissions ticket when they present their government ID at the box office.

Thursday is also our last Triple Play Thursday of the season as well as our last Friends and Family 4-Pack night. Grab your tickets below and enjoy a great night of Keys baseball.

August 28 Tickets

Western Night with Mechanical Bull Rides August 30 at 6pm

Grab your boots and saddle up! Western Night is comin' to Nymeo Field on Saturday, August 30!

We'll have country music and a mechanical bull for $5 a ride from 5pm-8pm in our courtyard.

Stick around for the Firework Super Show at the end of the game presented by South Mountain Creamery and Stulz Air Kids Run the Bases.

Y'all don't wanna miss this showdown under the lights, grab your tickets now.

August 30 Tickets

All You Can Eat Labor Day BBQ Monday, September 1 at 12pm

All the yum and none of the messy clean up at our all you can eat BBQ at Nymeo Field for Labor Day.

Each Labor Day BBQ package includes:

- One reserved level ticket to the game

- 2.5 hours of an all you can eat Classic American Picnic (Hot dogs, hamburgers, pulled pork, mac n cheese, potato salad, cookies, and non-alcoholic drinks)

-Access to our shaded courtyard

The cost is just $40, grab your ticket before they're gone!

All You Can Eat Ticket

