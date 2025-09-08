RiverFest 2025 Offers Wide Array of Case's Pork Roll Dishes

(Trenton, NJ) -- The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce that River Fest will return to Trenton Thunder Ballpark on Saturday, September 13th from 11-4PM. The fun-filled and action-packed day will feature a variety of craft beer selections, live music, lawn games, a Case's Pork Roll culinary extravaganza, and the ninth annual World Famous Case's Pork Roll Eating Championship at 2:30 PM.

Food Items

In addition to your ballpark favorites, new Case's Pork Roll food items making their debut at RiverFest this year are:

- Flapjack Stack - Case's Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese between 2 Pancakes (can add a sausage patty)

- Pork-Rito - Chopped Case's Pork Roll, Egg & Cheese, all wrapped up in a fresh tortilla

Fan-favorite food items making a return to RiverFest include the classic Case's Pork Roll Sandwich with American Cheese, the Swine Sandwich (Pork Roll, American cheese, BBQ Pulled Pork, and Bacon on a Roll), and the Pig Pen (Pork Roll, Pulled Pork, Bacon and Cheese on a bed of Mashed Potatoes).

Admission and Parking: '

- This year's event is FREE to the public (ticket required)

- FREE parking will be available.

For more information about RiverFest, please visit riverfestnj.com or follow the Trenton Thunder on social media.







