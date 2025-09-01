Thunder Win Fifth Straight in Final Home Game of 2025

(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder won their fifth straight game on Sunday afternoon at Trenton Thunder Ballpark in the regular season home finale by a final of 7-3. Trenton led from start to finish to secure the series sweep and their 22nd win in the second half season.

The Thunder got the scoring going in the bottom of the first inning on a John Schroeder RBI-single that scored Connor Maryniak to make it 1-0. Jackson Tucker would later come home to score on a wild pitch to make it 2-0 Thunder. In the third they extended their lead further on a balk that plated Tucker to make it 3-0. Trenton would bring home another in the frame on a Tyler Collins RBI-single to score Schroeder and make it 4-0.

After another RBI-single from Collins in the fifth, State College would get their first run across in the top of the sixth to make it a 5-1 game. Then in the eighth inning, Thunder DH John Schroeder blasted his third home run of the season over the right field wall for two more runs to make it a 7-1 game.

State College would rally in the top of the ninth, pushing across a pair of runs to make it a 7-3 game where it would stand. With the win the Thunder end their home season on a five-game winning streak before heading on the road to finish the year with Frederick in the best of three.

