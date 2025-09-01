Keys Come up Just Short to Black Bears in Series Finale

FREDERICK, MD - The Frederick Keys fell in the series finale to the West Virginia Black Bears Sunday night, losing by a score of 3-1 at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

The Keys and Black Bears traded zeros most of the night in what became a pitchers duel, but a three-run top of the eighth by West Virginia proved to be the difference, earning the road series sweep in Frederick as a result.

After the Keys and Black Bears each went off the board in the first inning, Jace Miner (Wichita State) recorded a 1-2-3 top of the second, and Bronson Rivera (Hawai'i Pacific) brought home the first run of the day on a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the second to make it 1-0 Frederick.

Following a scoreless third inning for both sides to keep it a 1-0 game entering the fourth, Miner picked up another 1-2-3 inning in the top of the fourth, as his fifth strikeout took the contest into the fifth inning with Frederick still leading 1-0.

With both sides going off the board once again in the fifth and sixth innings, Anderson Cuello-Batista (American International) recorded a scoreless top of the seventh, and the game remained a 1-0 contest approaching the eighth in the Key City.

West Virginia tied the game in the top of the eighth on an RBI double, and an RBI triple and RBI single handed the visitors the 3-1 lead, as Frederick went off the board in the bottom of the frame to keep it a 3-1 lead for the visitors heading into the ninth, in front of close to 6,000 fans at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

Ian Cooke (Connecticut) threw a scoreless top of the ninth, but the Keys however went down in order in the bottom of the frame, as West Virginia held on for the 3-1 victory Sunday night in the Key City.

The Keys begin their final series of the season Monday afternoon against the Trenton Thunder, with first pitch set for 12 p.m. on Labor Day at Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium.

