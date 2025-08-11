Scrappers Are Back at Eastwood Field on August 15-17 & August 19-21

August 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Mahoning Valley Scrappers News Release







Friday, August 15 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

It's Pittsburgh Pirates Night with appearances by the Pirate Parrot and Pierogies presented by the Tribune Chronicle. It's Academy Sports + Outdoors Back to School Night. It's also Scout Night with a sleepover and movie. Stick around after the game for fireworks presented by Bortnick Tractor Sales, 21 WFMJ & WBCB.

Saturday, August 16 vs. State College Spikes @ 7:05 PM

We're "Rallying for Robert" in support of Crohn's & Colitis Foundation. It's the matchup we've all been waiting for, Ray "Boom Boom" Mancini vs Kelly Pavlik... in a celebrity softball game at Eastwood Field that starts at 4:30pm prior to the Scrappers game! Ticket packages are on sale now and include admission to both the celebrity softball game and the Scrappers game. The band Potentia will play in the Gibson Insurance Bar & Grille from 6-6:30pm. It's Bark at the Park Night featuring appearances by the Performance Dogs of Ohio presented by Balto Raw and Vantage Point Drone Services. Bring your four legged friend to the game. Every Saturday is Cerveza Saturday with drink specials on Corona and Modelo.

Sunday, August 17 vs. State College Spikes @ 2:05 PM

It's Every Sunday Matters presented by Foxconn and 21 WFMJ! Bring a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Second Harvest Food Bank and receive a FREE General Admission ticket to the game. It's Youth League Day presented by Eastwood Mall Complex - kids, wear your youth league jersey for a FREE Upper Box Seat ticket to the game. Kids can also stick around after the game for kids run the bases.

Tuesday, August 19 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Hometown Heroes Night presented by the Eastwood Mall and 33 WYTV. First Responders and Healthcare Workers present your ID for two FREE Upper Box Seat tickets to the game. It's $2 Pizza Slice Night presented by Pizza Joe's. Get Pizza Joe's pizza for just $2 a slice at the main concession stands throughout the game. It's Senior Discount Tuesday. Seniors (55+) will receive $5 Upper Box seats when tickets are purchased at the Chevy All Stars Box Office. It's Youngstown Area Goodwill Industries Donation Day - bring a donation item and receive a free GA ticket to the game!

Wednesday, August 20 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

It's Military Appreciation Day presented by the Ohio Lottery and 33 WYTV. Get two FREE Upper Box seat tickets with a valid Military ID at the Chevy All Stars Box Office.

Thursday, August 21 vs. West Virginia Black Bears @ 7:05 PM

The Scrappers will change their name to the Mahoning Valley Mugunghwas for one game only presented by Ultium Cells. The team will wear special KBO inspired jerseys and hats featuring the mugunghwa which is South Korea's national flower. The flower represents resiliency and perseverance, which aligns very closely to the Mahoning Valley. The jerseys will be auctioned off at the game and on livesource.com with proceeds to the Warren Robotics Boosters. Hats and t-shirts will be available for purchase at the Team Shop at Eastwood Field. We will also have traditional Korean Pork Belly Fried Rice and traditional Kimchi Cucumber available for purchase. It's BUCK NIGHT presented by The Valley's Honda Dealers and Y103. Fans can get $1 General Admission tickets, $1 hot dogs, $1 soft drinks and $2 12oz domestic drafts all game long.

The Scrappers 2025 season is presented by Foxconn. Tickets are on sale now at www.mvscrappers.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office or contact the front office at (330)-505-0000. Tickets will increase $1 on the day of game.







