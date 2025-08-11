2026 Priority Ticket Access Now Open

Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium will be fully renovated prior to the start of the 2026 season. These improvements- made in the spirit of a public/private partnership among the City of Frederick, the Maryland Stadium Authority (MSA), and Attain Sports- will ensure the ballpark is in compliance with the facility standards of the MLB Professional Development Leagues (PDL) and provide an elevated experience for players, fans, and the community. The renovation makes Frederick a natural choice to host affiliated professional baseball at the High-A level.

With this move, the Frederick Keys are returning to affiliated baseball for the first time since 2020- a milestone that reconnects the franchise with its long-standing relationship with the Baltimore Orioles. This transition marks an exciting new chapter for the Keys and Nymeo Field at Harry Grove Stadium, as the team reenters the PDL system and brings Minor League Baseball back to Frederick.

