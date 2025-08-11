Thunder Announce Promos and Giveaways for Final 7 Home Games

August 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Trenton Thunder News Release







(Trenton, NJ) - Your Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are excited to announce our upcoming promotional and giveaway schedule when your Thunder play their final seven home games of the 2025 season from August 19-23 and 30-31 at Trenton Thunder Ballpark. Through 27 home games, the Thunder have drawn over 144,947 fans for an average of 5,368 fans per game this season. The final seven home games will feature the last three Postgame Fireworks shows on Thursday August 21, Saturday August 23, and Saturday August 30.

*All Thunder fans are welcome to exchange any unused tickets from the 2025 season for any of the following remaining home games: August 19, August 20, August 30, and August 31.

Thunder fans will have the chance to experience great daily deals and giveaways during the last seven home games of the 2025 season.

Tuesday, August 19 at 7pm vs Frederick - Kids Eat Free presented by Raising Cane 's Chicken Fingers -

Unused ticket exchange -

Extended Hoppie's Happy Hour until the middle of the 5th inning, presented by Swedesboro Brewing Company.

Please drink responsibly.

- Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by CHOP -

Boomer Cooler Bag Giveaway presented New Jersey Education Association

Wednesday, August 20 at 7pm vs Frederick - $1 Hot Dogs presented by Dietz & Watson -

Unused ticket exchange -

Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by CHOP -

MLB Tote Bag Giveaway presented by MLB Network Thursday, August 21 at 7pm vs Frederick - Thirsty Thursday -

Postgame Fireworks presented by CASE Pork Roll -

Boomer Tank Top Giveaway presented by FASTSIGNS of Lawrenceville -

$2 Drafts & $4 Aluminum Bottles for Bud, Bud Light & Michelob Ultra until the middle of the 5th inning. Please drink responsibly.

Friday, August 22 at 7pm vs Williamsport - $2 Case's Pork Roll sandwiches & Founders Friday -

Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by CHOP -

RiverFest Tickets Exit Giveaway -

Slice Bobblehead Giveaway presented by CASE Pork Roll -

$4 Drafts All Day IPA & All Day Shandy, $6 19.2oz cans All Day IPA, Mortal Bloom & All Day Shandy until the middle of the 5th inning. Please drink responsibly.

Saturday, August 23 at 6pm vs Williamsport -

Postgame Fireworks presented by Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey -

Happy Hour, 4:30pm-6pm featuring Old Hights Brewing Company and Fiddlehead Brewing Company. Please drink responsibly.

Saturday, August 30 at 6pm vs State College -

Unused ticket exchange -

Happy Hour, 4:30pm-6pm featuring Southern Tier Brewing Company and Victory Brewing Company. Please drink responsibly. -

Postgame Fireworks presented by Capital Health -

The Play that Goes Wrong Inflatable Bat Giveaway -

Pre-Game Player Autograph Session

Sunday, August 31 at 1pm vs State College -

Unused ticket exchange -

Pre-Game Player Autograph Session -

Pre-Game on-field catch for all fans (Bring your own gloves 12pm-12:20) -

Lucky Seats -

Pre-Game Player Awards Ceremony -

Poster Giveaway presented by White Eagles Printing -

Kids Run the Bases Postgame presented by CHOP -

Happy Hour, 11:30am-1pm featuring Alternate Ending Beer Co., Five Dimes Brewery, and Old Hights Brewing Company. Please drink responsibly -

Sangria Sunday presented by Seasons 52 Fresh Grill & Wine Bar

For full ticket pricing and information for the remainder of the 2025 season, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at 609-394-3300, opt 4.

Your Trenton Thunder return home on Tuesday, August 12 at 7:00 against the Williamsport Crosscutters for the first of a three-game series. Come on out to Trenton Thunder Ballpark for Girl Scout Night, Kids Eat Free presented by Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers

and Hoppie's Happy Hour presented by Swedesboro Brewing ! For full ticket pricing and information, partnership/sponsorship opportunities, and information about special events at

Trenton Thunder Ballpark, please visit trentonthunder.com or call the radius 180 Thunder Box Office at (609) 394-3300, opt 4.







