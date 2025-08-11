Coach Katie Sparks Spikes Festivities Sunday, Thunder Take 9-5 Decision

August 11, 2025 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

State College Spikes News Release







UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - State College Spikes fans were thrilled by the chance to meet national champion, Penn State women's volleyball coach and Jimmy V Award recipient Katie Schumacher-Cawley, with many receiving her bobblehead, on Sunday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park during the Spikes' 9-5 loss to the Trenton Thunder.

"Coach Katie" guested with Steve Jones and Joe Putnam on Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health, threw out the game's ceremonial first pitch, participated in a T-Shirt Toss to fans, and signed autographs for approximately one hour for a lengthy line on the ballpark concourse.

In addition, the first 500 fans received the Katie Schumacher-Cawley Bobblehead presented by Happy Valley Live, with the next 500 receiving a voucher for the bobblehead, along with a voucher for a Field Box ticket to any remaining 2025 Spikes home game, when the full complement arrives in the near future.

In game action, Trenton (10-13 2nd Half) scored four runs in the fourth inning to take a 6-1 lead and did not look back. Donovan Cash doubled to left-center field to score the first run of the inning and Connor Maryniak's RBI single finished the scoring for the frame. Maryniak and Jared Beebe knocked in three runs apiece for the Thunder.

The Spikes (11-13 2nd Half) got an RBI double from T.J. Salvaggio in the third to get on the board before a late flurry. Cole Caruso's single in the eighth and Conor Higgs's sacrifice fly in the same inning got State College closer before Adam Paniagua set the final score with his two-run single up the middle in the ninth.

Spikes starter Alec Sparks (1-1) took his first loss of the season after allowing six runs, four of them earned, over the first 3 2/3 innings. Thunder starter Luke Delongchamp (3-4), who had been knocked out of the box after just one inning against Frederick on Friday night, rebounded to earn the win after yielding one run on six hits, three walks and a hit batsman over five innings.

After an off day on the schedule Monday, the Spikes will embark on a six-game road trip to West Virginia and Mahoning Valley beginning with a 6:00 p.m. matchup against the Black Bears on Tuesday at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

Following the road trip, the Spikes will return home to Medlar Field at Lubrano Park for a stretch of eight home game in ten days starting on Tuesday, August 19. Highlights of the remainder of the Spikes home schedule include Elgses Night with a Jersey-off-the-Back Auction to benefit the Eagles Autism Foundation and Central PA Autism Community, an Elgses T-Shirt Giveaway, and more Philly-centric fun on Saturday, August 23, two more FIREWORKS From the Field opportunities for the first 150 fans with FIREWORKS shows provided by Starfire Corporation on Saturday, August 23 and Thursday, August 28, the Guy Gadowsky Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Centre Dental Care by Dr. Carnicella on Thursday, August 28, Sylly Day with an 11:11 a.m. start on Monday, August 25, and the full gamut of Daily Value Promotions.

It all leads to the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game on Thursday, September 4 at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, featuring the Spikes taking on the MLB Draft League second half champions for the overall crown.

Tickets for the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game, featuring Dollar Dog Night while supplies last, free admission for all students thanks to the Spikes in partnership with Penn State SPA - The Student Programming Association, and Thirsty Thursday presented by The BUS while supplies last, are $10 apiece for every available ballpark seat, and can be purchased online at StateCollegeSpikes.com or through the Spikes Ticket Office.

Tickets to the last eight games remaining on the Spikes' 2025 regular season home schedule and the 2025 MLB Draft League Championship Game are available by calling 814-271-1711 or by visiting the Spikes Ticket Office from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with hours during home game days of 9 a.m. to the end of the game Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to the end of the game on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets, and view the 2025 promotional schedule, by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action of the Spikes' game against the Black Bears on Tuesday via the Spikes Radio Network presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics with Joe Putnam on the call. The broadcast starts with Spikes Live! presented by Mount Nittany Health on the air from Kendrick Family Ballpark starting at approximately 5:45 p.m.

Audio streaming of every Spikes game, home and away, is available on StateCollegeSpikes.com.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from August 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.