Hayden Harris '22 Moves up to Atlanta Braves

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

Frederick Keys News Release







FREDERICK, MD - For the second time in as many weeks a former Keys player received the call to join a Major League roster. Former 2022 Frederick Keys left-handed pitcher Hayden Harris got added to the Atlanta Braves roster ahead of the team's playoff push with one month remaining in the 2025 regular season. Harris made his MLB debut on Tuesday night on the road against the Chicago Cubs and threw one inning of scoreless ball while only facing three batters.

Throughout this spring and summer, Harris pitched for both the Braves Double-A affiliate Columbus Clingstones and the Triple-A affiliate Gwinnett Stripers. He threw in 39 games and racked up 73 strikeouts in addition to his 0.56 ERA.

During his latest stint with the Clingstones, he finished with an 0.79 ERA across 18 games pitched, all while allowing just seven walks and tossing 37 strikeouts. He finished with 22.2 innings pitched in Columbus and was quickly promoted to Triple-A Gwinnett, where he threw in 25.1 innings and racked up 36 punchouts and a 0.36 ERA and 2-0 record.

Harris began his first full year in professional baseball back in 2023, after pitching for the Low-A affiliate Augusta GreenJackets and the High-A affiliate Rome Emperors. He spent most of that season with the former Double-A affiliate Mississippi Braves. Across those three teams, the Augusta, Georgia native compiled a 4.10 ERA in four appearances of relief and recorded 91 strikeouts while allowing 24 walks in 59.1 innings pitched.

Harris pitched for the Keys in 2022 after concluding his time at college with Georgia Southern. During his time in the Key City, Harris pitched seven games out of the bullpen and recorded two saves. He also threw in 9.1 innings during the first half of the 2022 campaign and completed his lone season with the Keys with a 1.93 ERA and 17 strikeouts.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.