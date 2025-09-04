Black Bears Fall Short in Home Finale against Scrappers

Published on September 3, 2025 under Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL)

West Virginia Black Bears News Release







GRANVILLE, W.Va. - The West Virginia Black Bears ended the regular season with a 3-2 loss to the Mahoning Valley Scrappers at Kendrick Family Ballpark on Wednesday evening.

Trey Cooper took the mound for the Black Bears and pitched another strong game. The starter finished seven innings allowing three runs on four hits with six strikeouts. Despite Cooper's solid start, the Bears struggled offensively, going just 2-9 with runners in scoring position and stranding five runners on base.

Cooper started the game by retiring the side in order in the first three innings. The game remained scoreless through the fourth before the Scrappers scored on a solo home run from Tommy Rover.

Mahoning Valley extended its lead to three runs after scoring two in the top of the seventh. Ian Francis hit a sacrifice fly to score Carson Hornung before Theo Bryant hit a line-drive RBI to make it 3-0 for the Scrappers.

The Bears finally got on the board in the bottom of the seventh. Judah Morris opened the seventh with his 16th double of the season. Will Rogers drove in Morris from second with an RBI single to make it a two-run ballgame. Landon Frei fell just short of tying the game with a two-run homer as his ball bounced off the very top of the outfield wall for an RBI triple.

Unfortunately, West Virginia failed to advance a runner past first the remaining two innings, dropping the final game of the regular season to Mahoning Valley.

With the loss, the Black Bears end the season with a 29-15 record in the second half. West Virginia finishes the season atop the league's overall standings with a 45-28 record, 7.5 games ahead of the second-place Spikes.

The Bears hit the road on Thursday morning for the final game of the year - the MLB Draft League championship game against the Spikes at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. First pitch for the 2025 title game is set for 6:35 p.m., with game day coverage beginning on U92 - the Moose at 6:00 p.m.







Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.